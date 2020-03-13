Truck crashes into tree, fire hydrant in Tampines

A 35-year-old driver was taken to hospital after his tipper truck crashed into a fire hydrant and tree at the junction of Tampines Avenues 1 and 4 early on Wednesday morning. An eyewitness alerted citizen journalism site Stomp to the accident and shared a video he took from his home nearby. He said: "I looked out and saw water shooting up into the sky. A truck appeared to have crashed into a fire hydrant before hitting a tree, causing it to fall." The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the incident at 2.30am and a man was found trapped in the driver's seat, its spokesman said. The driver was rescued using hydraulic tools and taken to Changi General Hospital. Police said he was conscious and investigations are ongoing.