Tricksters pretending to be TWC2 staff soliciting donations at Golden Mile Complex

SINGAPORE - Fraudsters pretending to be staff and volunteers from Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) have been trying to solicit donations from tenants at Golden Mile Complex, the organisation said on Wednesday (Aug 8).

TWC2, a non-governmental body that assists foreign workers, said Golden Mile Complex's management corporation had alerted it to the problem on Wednesday morning, adding that it had been going on for the past week.

A spokesman for TWC2, which is based in the building, said: "These individuals appear to be of various nationalities and dressed uniformly in a blue polo T-shirt. They make specific reference to our unit number 09-86.

"TWC2 has never and will never go door-to-door soliciting donations in such a manner. We advice anyone encountering such individuals to ignore them and alert the complex MCST (Management Corporation Strata Title) or call the police immediately."

He added that TWC2 is in the process of making a police report.