This year's National Day found a parade and a nation disrupted but enduring.

While the main event has been postponed to Aug 21, yesterday's ceremonial parade, which began at 9am at the Marina Bay floating platform, had about 600 participants marking Singapore's 56th birthday.

The ceremonial parade paid tribute to front-line workers and "everyday heroes" in essential jobs who have helped the country weather the Covid-19 pandemic, some of whom were in attendance.

It was senior staff nurse Ooi Siew Chin's first time at the event. She said: "Since the start of the pandemic, I have been caught up with work because the hospital had to adapt to changes as Covid-19 progressed and at the same time care for others."

Ms Ooi was one of the front-line workers invited to watch the ceremonial parade yesterday. She was among her fellow essential workers and other people like community volunteers who stepped up amid the pandemic.

The 36-year-old, who works at Alexandra Hospital's urgent care centre, said it is a crucial time for healthcare workers to work with the community to keep everyone safe.

In some ways, this year's parade shows a country determined to return to normalcy after almost two years of social and economic disruption from the pandemic.

The organisers and participants sacrificed personal time, adapted to shifting plans, and adhered to strict safety rules to ensure the parade could happen.

There had been uncertainty over whether the parade would take place at all. Just three weeks ago, Singapore tightened restrictions for a month following the emergence of a large Covid-19 cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

But things came together for the event. Said Ms Ooi: "It's not only about healthcare workers and the front-liners, it's also about the different people working to make this parade successful.

"It shows the unity of the country in working on all these things to make National Day happen."

With dining in and the social group size limit returning to five from today, the road ahead seems a little clearer.

