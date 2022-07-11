Ms Terene Seow is the first woman president of not one - but two - clan associations.
Ms Seow, who declines to give her age, has been leading Wui Chiu Fui Kun, a Hakka clan group with over 300 members, since 2019.
Ms Terene Seow is the first woman president of not one - but two - clan associations.
Ms Seow, who declines to give her age, has been leading Wui Chiu Fui Kun, a Hakka clan group with over 300 members, since 2019.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 11, 2022, with the headline Trendy grandmother is president of two clan groups. Subscribe