A 20m-tall tree of 1.3m girth fell at Marsiling Park yesterday morning, killing Ms Loke Xiao Li, 38, a senior technical coordinator at Channel NewsAsia. The National Parks Board said the Araucaria excelsa tree was about 20 years old and healthy when it was inspected last April. Its next inspection was due in October. Eyewitnesses said it was not windy when they heard a crack and a splash. About 10 people rushed to try to lift the tree off Ms Loke, but they were unsuccessful.

