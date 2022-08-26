Travelling soon? Mask is still a must on these flights | Who is designing S'pore's tallest skyscraper?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

You can breathe easier - literally - from Monday, when Singapore removes the requirement to wear a mask in most indoor settings.

Mask-wearing will be mandatory only on public transport and healthcare facilities. It will be optional on taxis and private-hire cars. But if you are flying, you may still have to keep your mask on, depending on your destination.

Studies have shown that mask-wearing affects children’s ability to recognise faces and emotions. For adults, it can interfere with verbal communication. “We now recognise people only through their eyes and the top of nose,” said Dr Derek Soon from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, whom we interviewed for a feature on face blindness.

Time to flash that smile, on mask-off Monday :)