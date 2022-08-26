Travelling soon? Mask is still a must on these flights | Who is designing S'pore's tallest skyscraper?

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
You can breathe easier - literally - from Monday, when Singapore removes the requirement to wear a mask in most indoor settings.
Mask-wearing will be mandatory only on public transport and healthcare facilities. It will be optional on taxis and private-hire cars. But if you are flying, you may still have to keep your mask on, depending on your destination.
Studies have shown that mask-wearing affects children’s ability to recognise faces and emotions. For adults, it can interfere with verbal communication. “We now recognise people only through their eyes and the top of nose,” said Dr Derek Soon from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, whom we interviewed for a feature on face blindness.
Time to flash that smile, on mask-off Monday :)
Travelling soon? Mask is still a must on these flights
From Monday, masks will be optional in most indoor settings. But you still have to keep your mask on if you are flying by SIA to these places.
Who is designing Singapore's tallest skyscraper?
The former AXA Tower site at 8 Shenton Way will be redeveloped into a 63-storey office, retail, residential and hotel project.
askST: Is it safe to click on a link sent by entities on the anti-SMS spoofing registry?
There are more than 120 organisations listed on the registry, including the CPF board. Does it mean it is safe to click on links from them?
Eternal rest in the Himalayas: Carrying a dear friend's ashes to the mountaintop
Is inflation in S'pore likely to reach double digits?
Singapore's headline inflation for July came in at 7% - the highest in 14 years. Will it climb further?
George Yeo on the redwood, the giant bush and the banyan tree
The former minister talks about US-China, India, the Singaporean identity, and why he will not run for President next year.
S377A repeal a courageous move with symbolic and real impact
Repealing the law is a matter of respecting a human right, not a concession to a minority, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Can't put names to faces? You may be face blind
The wearing of masks will also worsen people's ability to recognise faces, says Dr Derek Soon. "We now recognise people only through their eyes and the top of nose."