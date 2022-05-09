Travellers undeterred by airfare spikes amid pent-up demand for trips abroad

A round-trip economy class flight to London on Singapore Airlines (SIA) cost $1,800 before the pandemic began in early 2020.

Travellers can now expect to pay about 80 per cent more for their flight to the British capital, with SIA tickets for a round trip to London from June 20 to July 10 going for about $3,200, as at this week.

To fly to Seoul for the same period, it will cost $1,380. Nearer to home, a round trip to Bangkok next month can cost as much as $384 on the national carrier.

Other airlines have also raised their fares. A round trip from Singapore to New York on Japan Airlines last August was $1,300, but a similar flight from June 20 to July 10 will now set travellers back between $2,100 and $2,500.

As Singapore fully reopens its borders, dropping all need for pre-departure and on-arrival tests as well as quarantine requirements for the fully vaccinated, those looking to satisfy their wanderlust are finding that fares are surging to new highs.

But higher prices have not deterred many travellers who have been stuck at home for about two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even before the traditional mid-year holiday season, passenger volumes have risen. Last month saw passenger volume at Changi Airport doubling from March to 40 per cent of 2019 levels - a figure likely to go up in the coming months.

SIA said it is seeing strong demand for both leisure and business travel across all its cabin classes. Budget carrier Scoot also pointed to "pent-up demand" and "an increase in travel loads".

Mr Caesar Indra, president of South-east Asian lifestyle app Traveloka, said ticket prices for the top three destinations for Singaporeans - Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, according to its data - have increased by an average of 20 per cent since last month.

"Since the start of the year, with every travel restriction lifted, we have been noticing users quickly booking their next trips to fulfil their pent-up demand," he said.

A spokesman for Chan Brothers Travel said bookings for its tours have more than doubled since April 1, when specially designated vaccinated travel lane flights for quarantine-free re-entry to Singapore were no longer considered necessary.

"As long as travel dates are within three months of booking, chances are the lowest class of airfares will no longer be available. For some destinations like New Zealand, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, airfares can be up to twice (as much) or more (compared with last year) ," she said.

A combination of factors is responsible for this latest spike, as the aviation industry adjusts to the new normal.

The much-anticipated reopening of borders comes just months before the usual travel peak period, with school holidays approaching and much of Europe entering summer, giving travellers little time to book advance flight tickets that are likely to be cheaper.

The lack of opportunities to travel in the last two years - and therefore potentially higher disposable income - is also spurring people not to let higher fares put them off. This, at a time when flight volumes and frequency have not yet returned to what they were in 2019.

Ms Clarice Pui, 19, recently bought Scoot tickets to Bangkok with a group of friends for a trip in late July, paying $280 for her ticket, about $130 more than the prices she saw early last month.

The student said she and her friends are on a budget and had discussed cancelling the trip if prices surged, but eventually decided to go ahead. "We'd planned this trip for a while now, and it's really more about spending time with my friends than anything else."

Madam Lim Eunyoung, 48, is also not deterred. The finance manager plans to fly to Seoul in August to visit her family, despite an economy class round-trip flight to South Korea with SIA now costing upwards of $1,100 in that month.

Flying to the same destination had cost her about $600 in 2019.

"I haven't seen my mother in two years and miss her a lot. I want to see her soon," she said.

Mr Mayur Patel, head of Asia for aviation intelligence company OAG, said that while prices are currently high, airlines will ensure that these ultimately do not dampen demand, which is just recovering.

"Air ticket prices are relatively price-elastic and airline revenue management teams are taking a prudent approach with the recovery," he said.

"I do see some of the high-demand destination airfares coming down once we have more competition in those sectors."

Mr Bertrand Saillet, managing director of FCM Travel in Asia, said the difference between fares now and those during the pandemic is particularly stark as airlines had in 2020 and last year launched campaigns or offered discounts to encourage demand, depressing fares that should have cost more.

Flight prices might remain high in the coming years, he said. "We expect a possibility of an increase in flight prices, which will be mainly contributed by rising jet fuel prices, as well as inflation across the broader economy."

Mr Shukor Yusof of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics said: "It's supply and demand. And, of course, jet fuel prices and other costs associated with health protocols. The value of money has changed - many things are more expensive today."