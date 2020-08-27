Travellers from S. Korea must serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced updated border measures for travellers arriving from the Republic of Korea.

Those entering Singapore from Saturday, who in the last 14 days have travelled to South Korea, including for transit, will be required to serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities instead of their own place of residence. They will also need to undergo a Covid-19 test before the end of the SHN, as is the current requirement, the ministry said.

Before the new measure, travellers from "low-risk" regions and countries, which previously included South Korea, were allowed to serve their 14-day SHN in their homes from June 18.

The change comes amid news out of South Korea of clusters of Covid-19 infections at workplaces after outbreaks at places of worship.

In its statement yesterday, MOH said: "The authorities in the Republic of Korea have warned of a possible nationwide outbreak. Across the Republic of Korea, stricter social distancing measures have been imposed."

South Korea had on Tuesday ordered most schools in Seoul and the surrounding areas to close and move classes back online, the latest in a series of precautionary measures aimed at heading off a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The change in Singapore's policy on SHNs for persons returning from South Korea is in line with the multi-ministry task force's efforts, where border measures are calibrated based on the assessed risk of importation and onward transmission in the community.

At the task force's virtual press conference last Friday - where it was announced that general travel to and from Brunei and New Zealand will be allowed from Sept 1 - task force co-chair and Education Minister Lawrence Wong said travellers to Singapore will be categorised into three groups.

They are: those who do not have to serve a stay-home notice; travellers who can serve a shorter stay-home notice at their own place of residence; and visitors who must serve the usual 14-day period at a dedicated facility.

"The countries in the different categories will continue to be updated over time... We continue to assess the situation and we will update the list over time," he said.

Meanwhile, despite Singapore's lifting of restrictions on travel to Brunei and New Zealand, the two countries' borders have remained closed to visitors as of yesterday.