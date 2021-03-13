Travel corridors for vaccinated passengers a possibility

Bilateral travel corridors for vaccinated travellers from places with low to moderate infection rates may well become a reality in the second half of this year, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Stay-home notices and other quarantine measures will kill travel, he said.

Singapore, he added, needs to find ways to get rid of such requirements - a point he also made last week during the debate on his ministry's budget.

"Nobody is going to come to Singapore and stay for 14 days," he said in an interview yesterday with Money FM 89.3.

While vaccination is changing the game, this step needs to work in tandem with other measures such as testing, movement restrictions and identifying countries that are "safe" and have successfully controlled the virus, he said.

For example, Singapore could open up to places that have moderate Covid-19 infection rates and ongoing vaccination programmes.

"(Combine that) with testing, and you can possibly open up a safe travel corridor," said Mr Ong.

Early data from places such as Israel suggests that infection rates are likely to come down as more people are vaccinated, although Mr Ong had previously said that more data is needed to determine the extent to which vaccines reduce transmission of the virus.

On air travel bubbles, he said that such arrangements require reciprocity, noting that Singapore has already opened its borders unilaterally to travellers from places that have a handle on the virus, such as Australia, New Zealand and China.

"Unfortunately, we are the only safe place in the world that is opening up to others like that," he said.

"If only others start to do it, then we will have a bubble, you have reciprocity, you can start to travel.

"I hope, some time this year, we can do that," he added.

Singapore's air travel bubble with Hong Kong, which was supposed to begin last November, remains on ice, as the Chinese city saw yet another flare-up in cases this week.

Mr Ong later told The Straits Times: "We must recognise that in a pandemic, things will often not go according to plan. You just have to keep on thinking of dif-ferent ways of opening up, keep on trying."

During his interview with Money FM 89.3, he said that Singapore is still in a "crisis situation".

He noted that the passenger volume at Changi Airport is at only 2.6 per cent of the levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he shared the same view as International Air Transport Association (Iata) director-general Alexandre de Juniac, who told ST this week that personal and leisure travel will return from the second half of this year.

Mr Ong said: "Many countries and places have a handle on the issue, not just solely based on vaccination, but also testing, social distancing, masks and different methods.

"I think all these different measures, plus vaccination, are going to have an impact. We will get better at it. So, I think this is the basis from which we feel there should be some recovery."

However, he cautioned that this was neither an estimate nor a prediction, but "a guess", and reiterated that it was unrealistic to expect the aviation sector here to have a V-shaped recovery.

"You don't know what curveballs (the virus) will throw us next," the minister said.

In his interview with ST, Mr de Juniac said that Iata is already working with various states to design and plan protocols and road maps for the reopening of borders.

Key among these protocols is Iata's Travel Pass, a mobile health verification app that electronically captures a traveller's vaccination history and Covid-19 test results for cross-border checks.

Singapore Airlines will begin testing the Travel Pass on flights from the Republic to London next week.

Meanwhile, China has also rolled out its vaccine passport, with Germany and the United States each poised to introduce their own soon.

SEE THE BIG STORY