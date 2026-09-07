Trapped minibus driver rescued after accident in Bedok

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One person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a bus and was rescued using hydraulic rescue tools.

SINGAPORE – A minibus driver had to be freed from his seat after an accident involving his vehicle, a lorry and three cars in Bedok.

The 38-year-old man was among the three people taken to hospital following the accident, which occurred near the junction of New Upper Changi Road and Bedok South Avenue 1 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 1.35pm on Sept 7 .

One person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a bus and was rescued using hydraulic rescue tools , SCDF added.

A photo of the aftermath, which was posted in the Singapore Road Accident Alerts (Real-time) Facebook group, shows a white minibus that appears to have hit road barriers near a pedestrian crossing. One of its front doors and the front bumper are seen badly damaged.

The three people – the minibus driver, a 35-year-old car driver and a 31-year-old lorry driver – were conscious when taken to the hospital .

Police investigations are ongoing, the police said, adding that the minibus driver is assisting .