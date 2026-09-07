Trapped minibus driver rescued after accident in Bedok
SINGAPORE – A minibus driver had to be freed from his seat after an accident involving his vehicle, a lorry and three cars in Bedok.
The 38-year-old man was among the three people taken to hospital following the accident, which occurred near the junction of New Upper Changi Road and Bedok South Avenue 1.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 1.35pm on Sept 7.
One person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a bus and was rescued using hydraulic rescue tools, SCDF added.
A photo of the aftermath, which was posted in the Singapore Road Accident Alerts (Real-time) Facebook group, shows a white minibus that appears to have hit road barriers near a pedestrian crossing. One of its front doors and the front bumper are seen badly damaged.
The three people – the minibus driver, a 35-year-old car driver and a 31-year-old lorry driver – were conscious when taken to the hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing, the police said, adding that the minibus driver is assisting.