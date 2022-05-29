'Trapped' in a small flat: How Covid-19 made this family grow closer together

Their experience of bonding as a family against daunting odds is note-worthy, especially as this year has been earmarked by the Ministry of Social and Family Development to celebrate Singapore families.

“Whenever we feel stressed, we relax by watching the fish swim and seeing how carefree they are,” says Mr Tan. “It really helped to manage the tension at home.”

Much of the conflict was over money. Like many in the F&B scene, Mr Tan’s hawker stalls were badly hit by pandemic curbs.

He had opened his first hawker stall – Reimondo Seafood Congee – in early-2021 to warm response, but a second stall in Timbre+ One North ended up being loss-making for over a year during the pandemic, as demand withered without footfall from nearby offices.

To add to his woes, Mr Tan could not bear letting go of his staff amid the economic downturn. And he had grossly underestimated the costs of setting up a new eatery, Super Supper. The two-storey shophouse in Little India opened this month.

To fund these and other family expenses, Mr Tan took out a personal loan of about $70,000.

But while other parents might hide this from their children, he chose to be open. He even set up a time each day for the family to share their concerns with one another.

“A lot of people don’t want their family to worry about what they are facing, but my approach is for us to be very open with each other,” says Mr Tan.

His enlightened approach to managing the family is in contrast to his own upbringing; he grew up without his parents, left school at the age of 14 and went to prison several times in his younger days for offences, including shoplifting and house-breaking.

“When we face trouble, we should talk about it, and not bottle it up. Otherwise when it explodes, it can be very devastating.”