Zipping through MRT fare gate in a wheelchair

Ten-year-old Parry Tan getting a first-hand experience of how wheelchair users can use hands-free MRT station fare gates yesterday. He was among some 30 visitors to the Singapore Mobility Gallery at the Land Transport Authority's headquarters in Hampshire Road. The visitors, who are beneficiaries of Lakeside Family Services and Care Corner Singapore, attended an event at the gallery where Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan presented a cheque for $1 million to the Community Chest. The amount was raised by the Ministry of Transport and its statutory boards under the MOT Family Charity Outreach programme, which has raised more than $8.5 million for the Community Chest since 2010.