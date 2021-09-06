Worker run over by lorry in Cross Street junction accident: Witness

SINGAPORE - Five people were injured on Sunday afternoon (Sept 5), after a car and a lorry ferrying foreign workers collided in the CBD.

According to a witness, the impact of the crash flung two foreign workers off the back of the lorry.

Following the collision, the driver of the lorry inexplicably reversed the vehicle and ran over one of the workers, a 55-year-old food delivery man who witnessed the accident told Chinese-language evening paper Shin Min Daily News.

"The injured worker was lying on the ground, crying out in pain," he said. "He was conscious, but unable to speak."

The driver and passenger in the car appeared to be in shock and did not leave their vehicle until the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived, he told Shin Min.

Videos of the accident circulating online showed four ambulances at the scene.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Cross Street and Cecil Street at 5.44pm on Sunday.

Three men, aged between 28 and 34, were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The driver of the car, a 58-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 60-year-old man, were also taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.