Work set to ramp up at Changi East from next year

Major tunnelling works for Singapore's latest and most ambitious aviation project, Changi East, will start next year, while the construction of a new passenger terminal - Terminal 5 - will begin around 2020.

About 20,000 workers, up from just 3,000 now, are expected to be eventually based at the site. Set to be ready around 2030, this expansion will see Changi Airport almost double in size to cover more than 2,000ha.

Given the scale of the project, expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, Changi Airport Group has launched several initiatives like virtual fences and live tracking of all personnel to ensure the safety of workers and the security of the premises while flight operations continue at the rest of the airport.

T5 will have an initial capacity of up to 50 million passengers a year - more than twice the size of any of the other three main terminals.

