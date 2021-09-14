Work on Loyang MRT station set to start this year

Construction of Loyang MRT station on the upcoming Cross Island Line (CRL) is expected to start before the year end, with multiple traffic diversions required in the area to facilitate the works.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday that it has awarded a $748 million contract for the design and construction of the station and tunnels to a joint venture between Woh Hup and the Singapore branch of Dongah Geological Engineering.

Both companies are involved in the construction of other MRT stations in Singapore.

The works also include the building of a section of a vehicular viaduct above the new station.

The Loyang station, located in Loyang Avenue, is the third one on the CRL. It is among the 12 stations that will be constructed in the first phase of the line (CRL1).

Construction of the 29km-long CRL1 is expected to be completed by 2030.

LTA said multiple traffic diversions will be required to realign the many utilities under the road where the station will be located.

It also said excavation works will be carried out under challenging ground conditions, as the rock is typically weaker at the transition point between the mainly soft old alluvium (predominantly soil-like material) and hard Bukit Timah granite.

"LTA and the contractor will monitor the works closely to ensure that these works are carried out safely and minimise any inconveniences," said LTA.

On the planned viaduct, LTA said it will be situated in Loyang Avenue between Tampines Expressway and Loyang Way.

Upon completion of the viaduct, residents in Changi can look forward to increased convenience, shorter travelling times, and improved intra-town and inter-town connectivity, it added.