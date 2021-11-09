Work on Cross Island Line station to begin in Q1 2022

The design and construction of Aviation Park MRT station will begin next year, after two contracts for the Cross Island Line (CRL) worth $766 million were awarded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Works on the underground station next to Changi Coast Road and Aviation Park Road were contracted to Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure for $320 million, and will begin in the first quarter of next year.

LTA said yesterday that construction work, which also includes tunnels, is likely to be challenging as the ground there is made up of thick layers of underlying marine clay.

This will require safety measures, such as deeper excavation works and earth-stabilising structures, to be put in place, so as not to disturb surrounding structures.

The works must also follow regulations that include aviation height restrictions, due to the site's proximity to Changi Airport.

LTA and the contractor will monitor the works closely until passenger service begins, which is expected to be in 2030.

The CRL will cut the time taken to get from Aviation Park to Ang Mo Kio by 70 minutes - to just 35 minutes.

Hock Lian Seng was previously involved in the building of the Circle Line's Kim Chuan Depot and Marina Bay station.

It is currently also involved in the construction of Maxwell station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The second CRL contract, valued at $446 million, was awarded to Nishimatsu Construction for the design and construction of a bored tunnel between Tampines North and Defu stations.

LTA said the works will involve the deployment of a tunnel boring machine measuring 12.6m in diameter - the largest such machine to be deployed here - to scour a single 2.9km-long tunnel with two tracks in it.

The tunnel will be built about 35m below ground and will be almost 50m at its deepest.

LTA added that the sandy ground with silty clay will be quite abrasive and will cause some wear to the machine's cutting equipment. Extra care will also be taken to make sure existing structures, including the shophouses in the area, will be minimally affected.

Work on the tunnel will begin next month.