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Woodlands, Sembawang residents get new stretch of cycling paths; network in area now at 42km

New cycling paths across Woodlands Town connect to amenities and MRT stations.

SINGAPORE – Residents in Woodlands and Sembawang can now ride their bicycles down a new 16km stretch of cycling paths that link to MRT stations like Admiralty, Marsiling, Woodlands and Woodlands South.

The opening of this latest stretch brings the cycling paths and park connectors serving the area to 42km.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is also an MP for Sembawang GRC, was at the official opening of the cycling paths on Nov 14.

The cycling network in Woodlands shores up connections in Woodlands and Sembawang towns, and will also benefit residents in Sembawang West, Sembawang and Marsiling-Yew Tee, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a statement on Nov 14.

It also connects to existing cycling paths that link to Sembawang and Canberra MRT stations.

Access to key amenities and destinations like Woodlands Civic Centre, Causeway Point, Kampung Admiralty, Woodlands Health Campus, Republic Polytechnic and Woodlands Waterfront Park will also improve with the expanded network of cycling paths, LTA added.

The new paths also provide access to the wider park connector network and the first phase of the National Parks Board (NParks) Round Island Route that takes in areas like Yishun, Punggol and Changi Village.

To facilitate the new cycling paths, LTA said it widened 35 pedestrian crossings and created eight bicycle crossings. Forty-four bus stops were upgraded with paths so that cyclists can bypass those waiting for buses.

About 500 bicycle parking spaces were added at Admiralty and Marsiling MRT stations for commuters who cycle from home to get to the MRT station, and back.

A widened pedestrian crossing at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 5 and Woodlands Avenue 6. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

After the new paths opened, about 400 people took part in a community cycling and brisk-walking event organised by the People’s Association and grassroots groups .

More than 40 cyclists rode the 7.2km cycling route from Woodlands to Sembawang, while other participants went on a 1.7km brisk walk around ACE The Place Community Club in Woodlands Ave 1.

Along parts of the route, participants earned Healthpoints when they checked in at designated locations on Healthy 365 Nearby – a feature that helps residents find nearby amenities and spaces to engage in health-promoting activities.

“Together with the expanded cycling network, these initiatives support residents in making active living part of their daily lives,” LTA said.

From 2027, more cycling paths spanning 9km or so will be rolled out in Woodlands and Sembawang. The paths will link to, for instance, the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link station.

When complete, Woodlands will have one of the largest intra-town cycling networks in Singapore, LTA added.

Singapore’s cycling network has grown from about 600km of paths in 2024 to 800km today. It is on track to grow to about 1,300km by 2030, giving more than nine in 10 HDB residents access to a cycling path in just minutes.