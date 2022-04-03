Woodlands retailers see drop in sales as Malaysians head home

As the buzz returns to Singaporeans' popular haunts in Johor Baru after two years, some hawkers and retailers in Woodlands have suffered a drop of up to 30 per cent in sales.

This is largely caused by Malaysian residents in the area leaving Singapore to visit their homes in Johor after the land border fully reopened on Friday for travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19, they said.

But several owners of the 18 Woodlands businesses The Sunday Times spoke to are optimistic that sales will pick up significantly once the expected influx of Malaysian workers commuting daily to Singapore kicks in in the coming months.

Since Friday, fully vaccinated travellers going between Singapore and Malaysia via the two land checkpoints no longer need to quarantine or take any Covid-19 tests, regardless of their mode of travel.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority had said in an earlier update that as at 5pm on Friday, about 33,700 people had travelled between Singapore and Malaysia since the land border was fully reopened that day.

More than 80 per cent of them - about 27,600 people - comprised those departing Singapore for Johor. ST has observed that most of them were returning Malaysians.

The number of travellers who have crossed the Second Link and the Causeway is expected to have significantly risen since.

Several businesses at Marsiling Mall, Marsiling Lane Food Centre and Woodlands MRT station said that the absence of Malaysian workers who have lived in Singapore since the pandemic started has been stark.

Ms Wei Xia, 46, who works at a beef noodles stall in Marsiling Mall's hawker centre, said there were fewer Malaysian customers in the last two days.

Speaking to The Sunday Times at about 9.30am yesterday, she said: "Our sales have dropped by about 30 per cent... I usually won't be so free."

Some retailers expect the impact on their business to be lasting.

An accessories shop worker in Marsiling Mall who declined to be named said: "Both Malaysian and Singapore customers will prefer shopping in Malaysia because of the cheaper prices and the exchange rate."

Mr Dennis Yip, 60, the owner of a cellphone shop in Marsiling Mall, expects a 30 per cent drop in business in the near future.

"The Malaysian workers who have moved here because of the pandemic had been buying mobile accessories and repairing their phones here," he said.

"But they will do these in Johor instead when they switch back to commuting into Singapore daily."

But some businesses are ready for a boost in the coming months.

Ms Elly Khalid, 30, who works at the Rotikek bakery in Woodlands MRT station, said business should improve significantly when Malaysian workers resume daily cross-border trips and buy bread as they pass by on their way to work.

Mr Mohamed Jamil, 44, who operates Indian food stall Shaj Food Centre at Marsiling Lane Food Centre, said he will start operations two hours earlier at 3.30am once more Malaysian workers return to Singapore.

A hawker at a Marsiling Mall coffee stall who wanted to be known only as Mrs Koh, 60, is sanguine about her prospects despite a 30 per cent fall in sales since Friday.

"The Malaysian workers will return to work in Singapore anyway; it is a temporary issue," she said.

"They are finally able to return home freely. I am happy for them."