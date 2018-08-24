Woman taken to hospital after car accident along Pasir Ris Drive 6

The police received a call about the accident involving two cars along Pasir Ris Drive 6 towards Pasir Ris Drive 3 at around 6.15pm on Aug 24, 2018.
The police received a call about the accident involving two cars along Pasir Ris Drive 6 towards Pasir Ris Drive 3 at around 6.15pm on Aug 24, 2018.PHOTO: TELEGRAM/SGROAD BLOCKS / TRAFFIC NEWS
Published
56 min ago
timgoh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old woman was taken to Changi General Hospital on Friday (Aug 24) following an accident along Pasir Ris Drive 6 towards Pasir Ris Drive 3.

The police received a call about an accident involving two cars at around 6.15pm. The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched an ambulance to the scene, where the driver of one of the cars was taken to Changi General Hospital in a conscious state.

The Straits Times understands that the woman was in a non-critical state, and that the drivers were the only people in both vehicles.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!