Woman taken to hospital after car accident along Pasir Ris Drive 6

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old woman was taken to Changi General Hospital on Friday (Aug 24) following an accident along Pasir Ris Drive 6 towards Pasir Ris Drive 3.

The police received a call about an accident involving two cars at around 6.15pm. The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched an ambulance to the scene, where the driver of one of the cars was taken to Changi General Hospital in a conscious state.

The Straits Times understands that the woman was in a non-critical state, and that the drivers were the only people in both vehicles.

Police investigations are ongoing.