Winter wonderland on wheels: Trains and buses get Christmas makeovers

SINGAPORE - From Monday (Dec 3) till Dec 30, commuters may get to take trains and buses decorated with pine trees, snowflakes and snow angels.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has collaborated with public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT to launch Christmas-themed trains and buses.

There will be four decorated trains in total running on the North-South Line/East-West Line, Downtown Line, Circle Line and North-East Line; and eight decorated buses in total serving services 5, 7, 61, 65, 106, 174, 197 and 972 .

Five MRT stations - Serangoon, Newton, Dhoby Ghaut, Orchard and Somerset - and two Integrated Transport Hubs - Ang Mo Kio and Bedok - will also be decorated in the same theme.

Such themed trains and buses can also be seen plying Singapore's roads during festive holidays such as Chinese New Year and Deepavali.