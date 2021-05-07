Why bicycle registration was scrapped in 1982

A rising number of bicycle thefts in the early 1980s was keeping the police tied up at the expense of more urgent police work.

This was among the reasons bicycle registration was stopped in 1982, according to archival reports from The Straits Times.

Calls for bicycle registration have been growing recently, most notably by actor Tay Ping Hui and Temasek chief executive Ho Ching. But it would mark a U-turn on an issue that the authorities in the past had stood against.

The Registry of Vehicles (ROV), which regulated bicycles then, announced its plan to scrap the registration scheme in October 1981.

The main purpose of bicycle registration then was not to identify errant cyclists, but as a safeguard against bicycle theft.

The ROV was reported to have said then that the $5 registration fee was hardly enough to cover the increased cost of number plates.

It had also considered the amount of work involved in keeping records and issuing number plates, which had, in turn, offered little or no protection against bicycle theft. Only 2 per cent of lost bicycles were recovered then.

But the ROV's plan sparked objections from bicycle dealers, who were worried people would not buy bicycles without registration.

Some even said then that sales had slowed after the ROV stopped issuing number plates.

But their appeal was rejected by the ROV. In February 1982, it ended bicycle registration.

This meant that owners of bicycles and tricycles were no longer required to take the vehicles to the ROV's office to emboss registration numbers on the frame.

The ROV had said the process was time-consuming and labour-intensive, besides being inconvenient for buyers.