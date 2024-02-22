What to see and do during S’pore Airshow public days on Feb 24, 25

SINGAPORE - It kicked off on Feb 20 and after tens of thousands of trade visitors descended on the Singapore Airshow, it is the public’s turn to be at Asia’s largest airshow on Feb 24 and 25.
Some of the highlights at the weekend include static displays of commercial and military jets, as well as two 45-minute aerial performances each day.
With more than 60,000 people expected to explore the showground at the weekend, The Straits Times takes you through what you need to know.
Where to buy tickets
Tickets are still available and will remain on sale throughout the weekend.
They can be bought only online via Sistic. Tickets are subject to availability, and visitors are advised to buy them in advance to guarantee their entry.
How to enter and leave
-
Private-hire vehicle and taxi
A $15 location surcharge will be added to the metered fare for all taxi services departing from Changi Exhibition Centre at the weekend. Taxis heading to the venue will not impose this surcharge. Changi Coast Road will be closed to private-hire cars and taxis before noon on Feb 24 and 25. They can enter and exit the venue from Tanah Merah Coast Road all day, and from Changi Coast Road from noon to 8.30pm.
-
Car
Visitors who intend to drive have to buy group package tickets, comprising four tickets and one carpark label, to gain vehicular access to the showground. Only vehicles with valid Singapore Airshow labels can enter Changi Exhibition Centre, and only from Tanah Merah Coast Road.
-
Airshow shuttle
Shuttle buses will run every 15 minutes from Singapore Expo Hall 5 to Changi Exhibition Centre (first bus: 7.30am, last bus: 3pm), and from Changi Exhibition Centre to Singapore Expo (first bus: 8am, last bus: 6pm). The shuttle rides are free for airshow ticket holders.
Aerial display
Featuring performances by five air forces and one commercial company, the flying displays will run from 11.30am to 12.15pm and 2.30pm to 3.15pm on both days.
The 2024 iteration of the Singapore Airshow features foreign flying teams, including the Indian Air Force’s Sarang aerial display team, the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter aerobatic team and the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles.
Visitors can look forward to catching fancy manoeuvres performed by the various teams, ranging from the Royal Australian Air Force’s Corkscrew to the Indian Air Force’s Sarang Heart.
Static display
Visitors will be able to get up close with commercial and military aircraft at the weekend.
Assets on display include the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s AH-64D Apache helicopter, as well as the CATIC Z-10 Chinese medium attack helicopter, which is making its debut at the airshow.
The ARJ21, a short-medium range jet with a seating capacity of 78 to 90 passengers from Chinese aircraft manufacturer Comac, is also making its debut.
It can be configured for multiple uses, including firefighting and medical services.
Exhibition
About 590 exhibitors will take part in the show at the weekend, including defence and engineering group ST Engineering, Chinese aircraft manufacturer Comac, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus and American aircraft company Boeing.
Miniature models of Comac’s ARJ21, C919 and C929 commercial jets are on display at the front of the Chinese manufacturer’s booth, together with an overview of their variants and functions.
The Airbus booth includes a 4m-long cutaway model of the Airbus A350F, displaying the main and lower cargo decks, and a mock-up of its A350 twin-aisle cabin.
The Boeing booth features a cabin mock-up of part of its new 777-9, allowing visitors to preview the interior of the plane before it is scheduled to enter service in 2025.
Food and drinks
Visitors can grab quick bites and refreshments at four food stands, including one by craft brewery Brewerkz, by the entrance to the outdoor static displays. There are also three food stalls in the exhibition hall.