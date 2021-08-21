Water entered Gojek driver's car and rose above her ankles in 5min

Gojek driver Nick Ang, 56, was on her way to Kaki Bukit to drop off a passenger when she got stuck in flood waters at the Api Api flyover near Pasir Ris yesterday.

Water seeped into her rental car and rose above her ankles in five minutes. The passenger, a man in his 20s, was in the back seat.

As the Mazda 3 began filling with more water, the driver and passenger decided to abandon the vehicle in the middle of the road.

Mrs Ang said: "This is the first time I have experienced something like this after driving for so many years. I didn't expect the water level to be so high and the car to stall.

"I thought I could step on the gas and speed through the flood, but I didn't realise the middle was so deep and my car would get stuck.

"But I didn't panic. I threw my valuables into a paper bag and got ready to run."

Mrs Ang was one of 13 drivers whose vehicles had become partially submerged and stuck at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12, after heavy rain caused a flash flood early yesterday morning.

Mrs Ang said she told the passenger to open the car door slowly, and they waded through waist-deep water to get to a shelter.

Ms Erny Mohd Yazid, 39, a kindergarten teacher, was also among those caught in the flood.

Her husband was driving her to work in their black Kia Cerato Forte at Pasir Ris at about 7am when they came to the flooded junction.

Ms Erny said: "There was a car in front of us that managed to pass through the flood, so my husband followed the car, but we got stuck in the middle of the junction, and he just couldn't accelerate."

Water started seeping into the car about two minutes later. That was when Ms Erny and her husband decided to get out of the car.

She said: "I was afraid the water would rise and we would get trapped inside. The car doors weren't easy to open because of the water pressure.

"When I got out of the car, I was drenched from the waist down. I was quite traumatised and scared. I thought my car would explode."

Ms Erny and Mrs Ang both waited three hours for their cars to be towed away.

Mrs Ang said she was hungry and cold, but counted herself lucky.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) sent two fire engines and two ambulances to the scene.

Firefighters rescued five people from four cars, carrying them on their backs through the flood waters to safety. Two were seniors in the same car, and one of them was taken to Changi General Hospital with leg pain.

The rescue operation, which involved more than a dozen SCDF personnel, took just under an hour.