VTL with India: Six flights daily from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai

The vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and India will start on Nov 29 with six designated daily flights from three cities - Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

Applications for the vaccinated travel pass for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will start at 6pm Singapore time today, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) yesterday.

CAAS said it had reached an agreement with India's Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights between the two countries.

Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights, but passengers travelling on non-VTL flights into Singapore will be subject to prevailing public health requirements.

"The airlines will announce the schedules for the VTL and non-VTL flights when ready," it added.

CAAS also assured travellers that there is no need to rush to apply for the pass, noting that pass applications will be open for intended dates of entry from Nov 29 to Jan 21 next year, or seven to 60 calendar days.

It strongly encouraged those intending to enter Singapore after Dec 1 to apply after Wednesday.

CAAS also said fully vaccinated Singaporeans and permanent residents, as well as children aged 12 and below, need not apply for a vaccinated travel pass to enter Singapore under the VTL.

All short-term visitors and long-term pass holders who meet the requirements of the VTL will receive a vaccinated travel pass.

To facilitate the application process, vaccinated travel pass applicants should have on hand their passport, digital proof of vaccination and address in Singapore for self-isolation pending the results of their on-arrival Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test.

Pass applications for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from Malaysia and Indonesia will also open today, but at 10am and not 6pm, said CAAS.

Applications from India, Finland and Sweden will open at 6pm.

"Travellers from these countries will not be able to apply for a (vaccinated travel pass) earlier than (6pm)," the authority added.

Under the VTL, fully vaccinated travellers from VTL countries may enter Singapore without quarantine, but need to undergo Covid-19 testing two days before departure and upon arrival at Changi Airport.