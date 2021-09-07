MRT

Use of video analytics for quick action

  Published
    1 hour ago

A video analytics system will be introduced at Outram Park, Chinatown, Dhoby Ghaut, Little India and Serangoon MRT stations by the end of this year to detect unattended luggage and unmasked passengers. The system, which analyses images from the closed-circuit TV network at these interchange stations, will also be able to gauge passenger density.

SBS Transit said the system will enable staff to respond to issues faster. It is also working with French firm Thales, which developed the system, to adapt it for other purposes such as detecting passengers with mobility needs. 

