Ukraine crisis puts strain on shipping but industry's fundamentals are strong: Heng

The war in Ukraine has already placed a greater strain on shipping with air and rail cargo delivery disrupted, but the "strong fundamentals" of the shipping industry mean that its medium-term outlook is still good, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said.

This is despite the more than 100 ships now stuck in ports in the Black Sea due to the war, and potential manpower issues with Russia and Ukraine accounting for 15 per cent of the global seafaring workforce, he said.

Shipping remains the most cost and carbon efficient mode of transportation, and carried more than 80 per cent of global trade volume last year, an all-time high.

"Although the global maritime industry is cyclical and facing challenges, we are approaching the future from a position of strength," he told participants at the opening ceremony of Singapore Maritime Week at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre yesterday.

"The fundamentals for growth in the medium term are strong, despite the short-term headwinds."

But Mr Heng also cautioned that the high global container shipping fees, which are now four times that of pre-Covid-19 levels, will not last, as they dampen trade.

Large swings in shipping fees also create uncertainty and stymie the growth of the sector.

Another challenge may be posed by excessive investment in shipbuilding now, which could eventually lead to a capacity glut. He said companies should moderate the boom and bust shipping cycle through greater awareness of the risk and "measured and continuous investment", enabling them to be more adaptive, he said.

Mr Heng said under-investment during the previous downcycle also had a part to play in the supply chain crisis last year,

A shortage of vessels, in addition to other disruptions caused by Covid-19, led to vessels arriving at ports on time only 35 per cent of the time, compared with 78 per cent before the pandemic.

Mr Heng also launched a revised Sea Transport Sector Industry Transformation Map to grow the sector by $2 billion by 2025 and create 1,000 jobs.

It will better support small-and medium-sized enterprises and pursue growth in new areas offered by digitalisation and green financing.

Mr Heng said companies must use technology to better track and optimise the flow of goods and increase efficiency, especially as the maritime industry will have to adjust to reconfigurations in global trade flows and supply chains.

Yesterday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore also began developing Oceans-X, a common marketplace where companies and app developers can create programs that allow different systems to connect digitally.

This will allow the systems of port authorities, terminal operators, shipping lines, logistics service providers and government agencies to be more in sync.

In a later panel discussion on decarbonisation and talent attraction, industry leaders agreed the fragmentation of supply chains has affected growth prospects.

"A lot of improvements we have seen have been because of cheap energy, cheap money, free trade and global peace," said Mr Andreas Sohmen-Pao, chairman of maritime company BW Group. "These are all reversing."

The panellists also said more market incentives are needed to scale up the production of green fuels and green ships.

Mr Jeremy Nixon, global chief executive officer of container shipping company Ocean Network Express, suggested that governments impose an initial conventional fuel levy of $30 a tonne that can be given as a rebate to green ships to level the playing field.

Shipyards should also start building ships that can be easily retrofitted with engines compatible with future greener fuels, he said.

The maritime sector has pledged to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2050, just one ship generation away. "With 100,000 merchant vessels plying our seas today, many will have to be replaced in the coming decades," said Mr Heng.

The industry accounts for between 2 and 3 per cent of global carbon emissions.

