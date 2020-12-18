Two-thirds of public transport vouchers for needy families disbursed

SINGAPORE - More than 300,000 public transport vouchers, worth about $15 million, have been disbursed in an exercise which started in November 2019, according to a joint statement by the Transport Ministry and People's Association on Friday (Dec 18).

This represents around two-thirds of 450,000 $50 vouchers set aside to help low-income families cope with transportation expenses.

The disbursement includes a tranche of 30,000 vouchers which were directly distributed to low-income households. These families need not apply for the vouchers.

Eligible households can continue to apply for the vouchers till Jan 31, 2021.

Households are eligible if their monthly household income per person - from all sources - does not exceed $1,200.

Each voucher must be redeemed by June 30, 2021. They can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly concession passes.

"Eligible households who have yet to apply are encouraged to do so at their local community centres or clubs before the deadline," the joint statement said.