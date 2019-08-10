Two sent to hospital after two road accidents along BKE on Saturday morning

SINGAPORE - Two people were sent tohospital following two road accidents along Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (Aug 10) morning.

At 9.40am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a road traffic accident near BKE towards PIE Changi exit involving a motorcycle and a taxi.

A woman in her 30s was conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

SCDF was alerted to another accident on the same stretch just before the Bukit Panjang exit at 10am. Police said the second accident involved a car and two motorcycles.

A 24-year-old man was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. He was conscious.

The accidents resulted in a jam along the expressway.

At around 10.30am, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted about an accident on BKE towards PIE Exit informing motorists about a congestion till Diary Farm Road Exit, and asking them to stay clear of lanes 1 and 2.