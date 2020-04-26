Two drivers caught carpooling; vehicles seized

Two drivers who allegedly provided carpooling services during the circuit breaker period have had their vehicles seized, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday.

Both were driving sedans, with one stopped in Yio Chu Kang Road and the other in Handy Road.

Carpooling was outlawed about a week ago when the Transport Ministry revoked a law that allowed the service to be carried out under some conditions, including through services provided by GrabHitch, RydePool or those arranged privately.

People now offering such services face fines of up to $10,000 and/or jail of up to six months.

While commercial firms have suspended operations, some drivers continue to offer rides privately through messaging platforms.

The LTA said yesterday that such "irresponsible behaviour" endangers the health of drivers, passengers and their families, and undermines efforts to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

Drivers are deemed to be carpooling if they use private cars and charge for ferrying passengers.

Anyone offering such services can be reported to the LTA through the OneMotoring portal.

Mr Chandrasekar Palanisamy, LTA group director for traffic and road operations, said: "We urge both drivers and commuters to be socially responsible and comply with the Covid-19 circuit breaker measures."

People who need to travel can use public transport, taxis or private-hire car services.

Those hailing taxis in the street should scan the QR code in the car to provide their contact details or visit go.gov.sg/journeyinfo so contact tracing will be easier, if needed.

Taxi drivers have also been told to issue receipts for rides, which passengers should keep for at least 14 days.