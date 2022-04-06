Trials for maritime drone deliveries to be scaled up

More deliveries of supplies to ships in Singapore's waters will be carried out by drones soon, building on a trial that has involved nine companies so far.

Mobility firm Skyports, ship management firm Thome Group and shipping company Wilhelmsen signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) yesterday to scale up commercial trials of maritime drones in Singapore's port waters.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the agreement represents the next critical step in the full-scale commercialisation of maritime ship-to-shore delivery services in Singapore.

In April last year, an area near Marina South Pier was designated as a space for maritime drone fliers to test their wares.

At least three companies are now carrying out paid unmanned drones deliveries for small items such as cash, 3D-printed shipping parts and fuel samples from Marina South to ships out at sea.

On the impact of the new agreement, Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat said yesterday: "These trials will provide insights for commercial players and regulatory agencies to formulate operational parameters such as service standards, turnaround times, and maintenance regimes for maritime drones."

He was speaking at the MarineTech Conference at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, which brought industry players together to discuss maritime technologies as part of Singapore Maritime Week 2022.

Mr Chee announced two MOUs signed by the MPA in relation to maritime technology.

First, MPA and Jurong Port will renew their research and development collaboration for another five years until April 4, 2027.

This includes $28 million earmarked for projects in four key areas - automation and mechanisation; sustainability and green fuels; digitalisation; and safety and security.

Second, MPA, the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) and seven industry players have signed an agreement to collaborate on advancing the Republic's maritime cyber-security capabilities.

This will see an industry-led round table created to look into initiatives to strengthen cyber-security and promote information sharing, among others.

Mr Chee also said that MPA will launch a Maritime Singapore Additive Manufacturing Landscape Report co-developed with the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster and SSA.

This will provide a road map for companies to experiment with new practices in additive manufacturing, which is also known as 3D printing.