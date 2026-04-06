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CAAS said passengers carrying more than two power banks will be made to dispose of any extra power banks before boarding.

SINGAPORE – From April 15, travellers departing Singapore can carry up to only two power banks in their hand luggage, as part of new rules imposed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The restriction applies to all rechargeable battery packs, including those with capacities of up to 100 watt-hour (Wh) and those between 100Wh and 160Wh that require prior approval.

In a statement on April 6, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said passengers carrying more than two power banks will be made to dispose of any extra power banks before boarding.

The new regulations were put in place by ICAO on April 2, meant to “update safety requirements associated with the carriage and use of power banks on board aircraft”.

CAAS said the international regulator’s decision aims to reduce fire risks while still meeting travellers’ needs, as the lithium batteries in power banks can pose a fire hazard on flights if they overheat or short-circuit.

ICAO announced the measures on March 27, saying they took effect immediately. It added that passengers will also be prohibited from charging their power banks during flights.

Since April 1, 2025, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its low-cost arm Scoot have prohibited passengers from using or charging power banks in-flight. This came after a series of cabin fire incidents on carriers such as Batik Air and Air Busan.

According to SIA’s and Scoot’s websites, power banks are treated as spare lithium batteries.

Under current rules, passengers can carry up to 20 power banks if each does not exceed 100Wh, according to the websites as at April 6. For power banks with a capacity of between 100Wh and 160Wh, only two may be brought on board.

CAAS said it will work with airlines to roll out the new measures in a “smooth and orderly” manner, adding that the airlines will inform their respective passengers.

Information about the new restrictions will also be put up at various parts of Changi Airport to notify travellers of the new rules.

Although the cap on the number of power banks will apply for every passenger, the authority advised travellers to check with the respective airlines they are flying with for any specific restrictions that the airlines may have regarding power banks.