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Travellers can book private-hire rides to JB round the clock from Nov 23 on ComfortDelGro app

Bookings done on the Zig by ComfortDelGro app will have to be done at least four hours in advance.

SINGAPORE – From Nov 23, travellers heading across the border to Johor Bahru and back can book rides on the ComfortDelGro (CDG) app Zig between seven days and four hours before travel, with fixed fares shown upfront.

Bookings can also be made through Zig’s customer service hotline 6552-1111. The ride-share service will operate 24 hours round the clock.

Ride-hire drivers will pick up fares anywhere in Singapore, with drop-offs available within a fixed area covering Johor Bahru, Skudai, Iskandar Puteri and Senai.

When making a return trip to Singapore, travellers can head to one of four pick-up spots in Johor Bahru and get to anywhere in Singapore, with more pick-up spots to come in the future.

Zig by ComfortDelGro – a transport booking platform that brings together Singapore’s largest taxi fleet and a growing ride-share service – in a statement on Nov 17 said it has formed a tie-up with Malaysian ride-hailing platform Kummute.

“Under the partnership, ride requests will be fulfilled by vehicles from either network, enabling Zig and Kummute to draw on a larger combined pool of vehicles to serve customers travelling between the two cities,” it added.

A day earlier, on Nov 16, CDG and Malaysian transport platform Kumpool – which runs Kummute – were both granted licences to ferry passengers across the Causeway.

When asked how many CGD vehicles are licensed to drive passengers between Singapore and Malaysia, a spokesperson said it has 150 cross-border taxi licences.

Kumpool director Lim Han Weng said bringing together the two operators will help expand transport options on both sides of the border, the statement said.

In May 2026, Singapore-based tech giant Grab, which offers ride-hailing and food delivery services, among other things, was the first to be awarded a licence to offer cross-border private-hire services. With the entry of Zig by CDG and Kumpool, there are now three operators.

Prices for ride-share services are higher than getting a roadside taxi flagdown from the Ban San terminal near Queen Street. Ride-hail cars can pick up travellers anywhere in Singapore and ferry them to any destination within Johor Bahru, including Iskandar Puteri and Senai.

Grab has also been shaving off the amount of advance notice needed to book such rides since it began offering the service in May.

Initially, they needed to be booked 12 hours in advance, but a Grab spokesperson told The Straits Times that it has made adjustments to the service after customers gave feedback requesting shorter advance booking times.

Currently, a ride to Johor Bahru on the platform can be booked 90 minutes in advance, down from 12 hours when the Grab service began.

On Nov 16, the quota for cross-border taxis in Singapore and Malaysia was raised from 300 to 500 for each country.

The increase marks the last stage in hitting the target of 500 licensed cross-border taxis in Singapore and Malaysia, which was first announced by the transport ministries of both countries on Dec 5, 2025.

The move is part of efforts by both countries to strengthen cross-border connectivity and enhance the commuting experience.

It also aims to help beef up business links, as well as people-to-people ties in Singapore and Malaysia.