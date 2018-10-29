Trains delayed on Downtown Line during evening peak; service resumes after 30min

SINGAPORE - A train fault delayed service along the Downtown Line during the Monday evening (Oct 29) peak period. Normal service resumed after about 30 minutes.

SBS Transit, which operates the Downtown Line, said on its Twitter account at 5.51pm that service between Expo and Bukit Panjang stations, which are on opposite ends of the line, was delayed in both directions due to a train fault.

It told commuters to expect an additional travelling time of 10 minutes, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

About 20 minutes later, SBS Transit told commuters to expect an additional 20 minutes of travelling time. It added that free bus services had been activated between Bugis and MacPherson stations in both directions.

At 6.27pm, the transport operator said that normal train services had resumed. Free bus services for affected commuters were still available for about 10 minutes after that.

Netizens took to social media platforms to voice their unhappiness at the delay.

Twitter user @juzzella17 wrote: "(Rushed out of) the office to head for gym only to realise that I’ll be having a ‘leg day’ today by @SBS_Transit due to downtown line congestion. How long more should I stand (for)?"

@SMRT_Singapore what's going on with the #downtownline? Have been stopped for an hour! — Shiyan Koh (@shiyankoh) October 29, 2018