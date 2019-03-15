Train service disrupted on Circle Line on Friday evening after signalling fault: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Service on the Circle Line was disrupted by a signalling fault during Friday evening (March 15) peak hour in what was the second train service disruption of the day.

Rail operator SMRT announced the fault on social media platform Twitter at 7.30pm. It said that there was no train service from Stadium to Dhoby Ghaut and Marina Bay stations, and that a free shuttle bus would be available along the affected stretch.

In an updated message about 15 minutes later, SMRT added: "Please seek alternative transport. We are working to recover service."

One commuter, Lionel Kehan Tan, who responded to SMRT's tweet, said he was stuck on a train for about 22 minutes as a result of the disruption.

At 8.05pm, the operator announced that the fault had been confined to between Dhoby Ghaut and Esplanade stations.

Normal train service eventually resumed at 8.43pm.

Earlier on Friday morning, a track fault rendered trains crawling on the East-West Line, which is also operated by SMRT.

The fault occurred at about 5.45am near Clementi MRT station, and affected train services between Jurong and Queenstown stations. Commuters were then advised to add 30 minutes to their travelling time.

The disruption was resolved at about 8.30am.

After several uneventful weeks, MRT faults and delays have begun to creep in, with the North-South and Downtown lines among those affected by glitches recently.