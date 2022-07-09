Train fault delays travel between Kranji and Jurong East stations

A train fault caused delays of up to 25 minutes between Kranji and Jurong East MRT stations on the North-South Line yesterday.
In a tweet at 5.56pm, rail operator SMRT offered free regular bus services between Woodlands and Jurong East.
