Train fault causes slower travel between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang LRT stations on Thursday morning

A file photo of a train arriving at Bukit Panjang LRT station. SMRT said that normal service resumed at 8.34am. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - A train fault caused trains between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang LRT to run slower on Thursday (May 12) morning.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, train operator SMRT said in a tweet at 8.15am that free bus services between the stations were available.

At 8.19am, SMRT said train services were recovering progressively.

Normal service resumed at 8.34am, it added.

On Tuesday morning, a signal-related fault occurred along the Circle Line, affecting Holland Village and Haw Par Villa stations in both directions.

As a result, morning peak hour crowds formed at some stations such as Bishan and Serangoon along the Circle Line.

SMRT said that the fault was rectified within five minutes on Tuesday and train service continued to be available.

