Train fault causes 20-minute stoppage along Bukit Panjang LRT line stretch

The trains stopped running between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang LRT stations for 20 minutes yesterday morning due to a train fault.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SMRT said the train fault occurred at 7.55am between Teck Whye and Phoenix stations along the Bukit Panjang LRT network.

Some 30 commuters who were on board the stalled train safely disembarked at Phoenix station and the train was taken to the depot for checks, said SMRT.

Apologising to those affected, it said: "Our staff were immediately activated on-site to recover the stalled train, which still had lights and air-conditioning. In-train and station announcements were made to advise commuters of the delay."

Meanwhile, a loop service ran between Bukit Panjang and Senja stations, the rail operator said, adding that it provided free regular bus services between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations during the service disruption. Train service progressively resumed from 8.15am.

On Tuesday, a signal-related fault occurred along the MRT's Circle Line, affecting Holland Village and Haw Par Villa stations in both directions. As a result, peak-hour crowds formed at stations such as Bishan and Serangoon along the Circle Line.

SMRT said the fault was rectified within five minutes on Tuesday and train service continued to be available.

Jessie Lim