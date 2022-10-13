Train and bus fares to increase by up to 5 cents from Dec 26

Public transport fares will rise for the second year running, going up by 2.9 per cent, with bus and train rides costing four to five cents more from Dec 26 for adults.

Concessionary fares for seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers will go up by one cent per trip, said the Public Transport Council (PTC) on Wednesday following its annual fare review exercise. There are about two million commuters in this group, or half of Singaporeans.

Cash fares and the fees for monthly passes are unchanged.

From Dec 26, adult commuters paying by card will spend four cents more for journeys of up to 8.2km, and five cents more for journeys longer than 8.2km.

A trip between Boon Lay and Clementi MRT stations on the East-West Line, which is 8.2km in distance, will cost $1.45 for adult commuters using travel cards, up from $1.41.

An 11.5km trip from HarbourFront to Paya Lebar will cost $1.64, up from $1.59.

The PTC said the fare hike could have been much higher.

Citing a significant rise in costs from 2020 to 2021, the PTC said the current fare formula would have actually allowed for a maximum fare increase of 13.5 per cent.

This is the highest since 1998, when the PTC started using formulas to set a cap on fare changes.

A major contributor to this was the increase in energy costs, which rose by 117 per cent in 2021.

Rail operators SMRT Trains and SBS Transit had both applied for the full 13.5 per cent fare increase this year. They cited the high energy costs, global inflation and challenges in hiring and retaining talent while maintaining high levels of service and reliability.

The PTC said it was able to limit the fare increase this year to 2.9 per cent as the Government is forking out an additional $200 million in public transport subsidies in 2023, on top of the more than $2 billion it already pumps in annually.

The remaining increase of 10.6 per cent will be rolled over to future fare reviews, and the extra $200 million will cover the shortfall in fare revenue for 2023.

Asked how many years it will take to fully implement the remaining 10.6 per cent hike, PTC chairman Janet Ang, who took over the role in May, said it will depend on the situation each year.

"It will not disappear," she said on Wednesday.

Ms Ang, who is also a Nominated MP, said the council decided to limit the fare hike this year to 2.9 per cent as it was close to the current inflation rate, and lower than expected wage increases. Singapore's core inflation hit a 14-year high of 5.1 per cent in August.

The PTC said its indicators show that public transport here remains affordable, with households in the 21st to 40th percentile, which represent the average commuter, spending 1.8 per cent of their income on bus and train rides, compared with 2.3 per cent in 2012.

Lower-income households spend about 2.5 per cent of their income on public transport, down from 3.5 per cent 10 years ago.

The PTC said that even with the 2.9 per cent fare increase this year, the average monthly public transport expenditure for these households will likely remain the same as last year, given that wages have increased by a greater degree.

To further defray the costs, the Government will give out 600,000 public transport vouchers worth $30 each, as it did in 2021, when fares rose by 2.2 per cent.

SMRT and SBS Transit will contribute $3.44 million towards this.

The maximum allowable fare increase of 13.5 per cent this year was calculated after the network capacity factor (NCF) was excluded from the fare formula, which also accounts for core inflation, wage increases and productivity.

The NCF tracks how much bus and rail capacity has changed in relation to actual usage, but the PTC said it is not designed to track short-term fluctuations in demand and supply. Its inclusion would have skewed the maximum allowable increase even more as public transport ridership in 2021 was still being impacted by Covid-19.

The PTC is now reviewing the fare formula and aims to complete the review by the first half of 2023.

Advertising agency director Roy Chen, 37, who takes public transport twice a week, called the latest fare hike "an unfortunate necessity to keep up with rising costs".

"It could have been higher, but thankfully it's not," he said.