Traffic Police launches new initiative to urge all road users to ensure each other’s safety

SINGAPORE - With traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high and road accidents on the rise, a new public awareness initiative has been launched on March 7 to encourage all road users to take part in keeping each other safe.

Pedestrians, motorists and cyclists who join the “Road Users on Watch” initiative by the Traffic Police (TP) can receive comprehensive information on road safety, alerts and advisories.

The initiative aims to share insights on concepts like blind spots, safe following distances and proper crossing practices, and improve road etiquette by helping people understand others’ needs through real-life scenarios and testimonials. Training sessions and events for all road users will also be held.

Announcing the initiative, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said: “Road safety is fundamentally about human interaction. When we recognise our interconnectedness on the roads, we move beyond individual responsibility towards collective vigilance.

“We could create risks for one another, or, through applying attention and patience, help each other get home safe every day.”

She was speaking at the inaugural “SaferSG, Together” roadshow held at Suntec Singapore Exhibition and Convention Centre. It is the first of seven roadshows meant to rally the community in partnering the police in crime prevention, scam awareness, road safety and emergency readiness.

TP’s annual road traffic statistics released in February showed that traffic deaths rose from 142 in 2024 to a record high of 149 in 2025.

The number of people injured in road accidents also increased by 6 per cent, from 9,342 to 9,955 over the same period.

The top cause of traffic accidents was “failing to keep a proper lookout”, and elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists continue to be disproportionately represented among those injured or killed in traffic accidents, said Ms Sim.

To tackle the issue, TP will step up enforcement including extending speed enforcement measures to more red-light cameras.

TP will also launch the National Road Graciousness Campaign later in 2026, said Ms Sim who is also Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The collaboration with the Land Transport Authority and community partners aims to encourage shared responsibility and gracious behaviour amongst road users, thereby leading to safer roads.

“The idea is to go beyond adherence to traffic rules, to focus on being considerate, such as giving way,” said Ms Sim.

Roadshows, exhibitions and road safety talks will be held as part of the “Road Users on Watch” initiative to provide the public practical safety tips.

At the “SaferSG, Together” roadshow, members of the public could learn about safety initiatives through nine interactive exhibition booths.

For instance, the kid-friendly Police Pal Ray booth features storytelling adventures and colouring activities, while older children can engage in interactive video games at the Road Safety booth.

The Suntec roadshow is held on Mar 7 and 8, from 10am to 8pm. Six other “SaferSG, Together” roadshows will be held, including one in June 2026 at Punggol Coast Mall, and another in October 2026 at Toa Payoh HDB Hub.