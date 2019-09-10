Traffic jams in Yishun after new transport hub opens

Commuters on buses heading to the new Yishun Integrated Transport Hub were caught in traffic jams that delayed some journeys by as much as 30 minutes during yesterday's morning and evening rush hour.

Some commuters even had to alight from their buses to walk to the MRT station and interchange, after a long line of buses formed at around 8am at the traffic-light junction before the interchange.

Fourteen bus services from SBS Transit were also delayed be-cause of the heavy traffic, said the bus operator.

The problem cropped up again at about 5pm, during the evening rush hour.

In response to queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it is monitoring the situation and working with the bus companies to fine-tune operations.

It had earlier implemented measures, such as widening the roads and adjusting traffic-light timings, to mitigate congestion.

"We seek commuters' understanding that some time is required for our bus operators to familiarise themselves with the new environment," LTA added.

The interchange is operated by SMRT Buses, a division under SMRT Roads.

SMRT Roads' president Tan Kian Heong said it will consult LTA on adjusting the traffic-light timing at the junction outside the interchange.

It will also deploy extra staff to improve the control of bus movements in and out of the new Yishun transport hub.

Yesterday was the second day of operation of the hub, which is integrated with Northpoint City shopping mall.

It comprises an air-conditioned bus interchange that is also connected to Yishun MRT station.

It is not the first time that traffic jams have occurred following the opening of a new integrated transport hub. In 2014, commuters also complained of jams that caused significant delays initially at the then new Bedok hub.



Long queues at the new Yishun Integrated Transport Hub on Sept 9, 2019. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Yesterday morning, commuters posted pictures on social media that showed a snaking line of buses waiting to turn into the new transport hub from Yishun Avenue 2.

Engineer Kenneth Tay, 26, said he alighted from his bus at 7.45am and walked two bus stops to Yishun MRT station, after being stuck for 30 minutes in the jam. "The mood on the bus was high anxiety that quickly turned to anger."

Manufacturing supervisor Kelvin Chew, 45, who takes the bus daily from his Sengkang home to his Yishun workplace, said the trip took an extra 20 minutes. He passed by the area at 7.25am.

"Many buses were stuck while trying to switch lanes to turn into the new interchange, so they ended up stopping in a zig-zag manner on the road," he added.

When The Straits Times visited the area at about 5.50pm, there were traffic snarls on both sides of the road in front of the interchange. On each side, over 10 buses were waiting to enter the interchange.

Marshals were on hand at both the interchange's entrances to direct buses into the interchange. But buses were joining the queues faster than they were being let in, resulting in the queues building to 20 buses at some point.

The congestion eventually eased by around 6.50pm.

Nee Soon GRC MP Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said he has asked the LTA and SMRT, along with grassroots leaders, to look into the issue urgently.