Track faults hit Bukit Panjang LRT, North-South Line

SINGAPORE - A track fault on the Bukit Panjang LRT on Wednesday evening meant service ran in only one direction instead of the usual two.

In a tweet sent at 6.14pm, operator SMRT said train service was available at all stations along Service B due to a track fault.

This meant that Service A , which runs in the opposite direction and only during peak hours on weekdays, was not available.

Bukit Panjang LRT, which starts at Choa Chu Kang,enters a loop at Bukit Panjang station.

In Service B, which runs throughout the day, the loop runs from Petir station through Pending, Bangkit, Fajar, Segar, Jelapang and Senja before returning to Bukit Panjang.

Under an interim arrangement lasting till 2024 to facilitate the ongoing renewal of the line, Service A travels the loop in the opposite direction from the start of service to 9am on weekday mornings and from 5pm to 8pm on weekday evenings.

Service A does not run on weekends and public holidays.

This is the second track fault on an SMRT line reported on the same day, with a track fault on the North-South Line causing delays of up to 15 minutes between Yishun and Toa Payoh MRT stations on Wednesday morning.

The Straits Times understands the track faults were unrelated.

The North-South Line fault was first reported by SMRT in a 6.02am tweet.

Free regular bus services were activated between Yishun and Toa Payoh stations, said the operator.

It later said in an update on Twitter at 6.53am that the fault was cleared and train services were progressively restored.

By 7am, service had been restored and the free bus services ceased.