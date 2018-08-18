Track fault causes 20-minute delay on East-West line; bus bridging services activated

A train at Tanah Merah waiting to move towards Simei at about 10.31pm on Aug 18, 2018.PHOTO: ST READER
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - A track fault along the East-West line on Saturday (Aug 18) resulted in a 20-minute delay between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations.

At around 10pm, SMRT announced the delay on its Twitter page. It also stated that free regular bus services were available between the two stations.

About 10 minutes later, SMRT tweeted that its engineers were attempting to rectify the fault, and that train service between the two stations would resume shortly.

As of 11pm, commuters were still being warned to expect a longer travelling time of 10 minutes between the affected stations.

At about 11.45pm however, SMRT tweeted that the fault had been cleared and services had resumed. 

