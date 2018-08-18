Track fault causes 20-minute delay on East-West line; bus bridging services activated

SINGAPORE - A track fault along the East-West line on Saturday (Aug 18) resulted in a 20-minute delay between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations.

At around 10pm, SMRT announced the delay on its Twitter page. It also stated that free regular bus services were available between the two stations.

About 10 minutes later, SMRT tweeted that its engineers were attempting to rectify the fault, and that train service between the two stations would resume shortly.

As of 11pm, commuters were still being warned to expect a longer travelling time of 10 minutes between the affected stations.

And there was STILL no announcement when the train reached pasir ris AND u-turned back back to tampines. And only very later on there was only an announcement that there was no train to pasir ris. And there was no staff around to lead confused passengers. — moscow mule (@hereisjoey) August 18, 2018

And there was STILL no announcement when the train reached pasir ris AND u-turned back back to tampines. And only very later on there was only an announcement that there was no train to pasir ris. And there was no staff around to lead confused passengers. — moscow mule (@hereisjoey) August 18, 2018

And there was STILL no announcement when the train reached pasir ris AND u-turned back back to tampines. And only very later on there was only an announcement that there was no train to pasir ris. And there was no staff around to lead confused passengers. — moscow mule (@hereisjoey) August 18, 2018

Stuck in the train. 😥😥 — 마히라 (Irah) (@rahhitsher) August 18, 2018

At about 11.45pm however, SMRT tweeted that the fault had been cleared and services had resumed.