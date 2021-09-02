Track fault at HarbourFront station cleared: SBS Transit

A photo from Aug 4, 2021, shows commuters at HarbourFront MRT station.
SINGAPORE - A track fault held up the morning commute for passengers travelling on the North East Line on Thursday (Sept 2).

Operator SBS Transit announced on Twitter at 8.52am that a track fault at HarbourFront would add 10 minutes of travel time to all commuters along the North East Line. The delay was extended to 20 mins at 9.11am.

At 9.21am, the operator said that the track fault has been cleared and the train service is back to normal.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused," it said in a tweet.

