Tiong Bahru Market surroundings to be pedestrian-friendly

Pedestrians will have an easier time navigating the streets around Tiong Bahru Market, as initiatives such as closing off a stretch of road to vehicles under a six-month trial are made permanent.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday said it will make permanent changes to improve the walking experience in the area, with works expected to begin in October.

The changes include pedestrianising a 60m stretch of Eng Hoon Street and widening the footpath in Seng Poh Road.

Ramps will be built in Seng Poh Road to provide barrier-free access to shops and Tiong Bahru Market, said LTA on Facebook.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said other improvements to be put in place following public feedback include new loading and unloading bays as well as moving the taxi stand closer to the market entrance in Lim Liak Street.

"We hope to commence work by early October, while being mindful to not disrupt the business of some stalls in the market and adjacent streets," she wrote on Facebook.

In March, Dr Khor announced the six-month trial to improve the pedestrian experience in Tiong Bahru. She also said then that the LTA would lead an inter-agency work group to study how to improve the walking and cycling experience in Tanjong Pagar.

Last December, the authorities converted 13 roadside parking spaces in Havelock Road into an extended footpath after a trial.

Residents in Tiong Bahru said the repurposed roads have made the area more walkable.

Dance instructor Linna Tan, 47, said: "It's nice not to have to worry about traffic, especially since I have a young child."

Resident Poh Boon Seng said of Eng Hoon Street: "The area here is now quieter and more well controlled, and I don't see many traffic jams here any more."

The 61-year-old retiree, who used to work in the marketing industry, added: "Now I can bring my grand-nephew down every day to play in this safe space."

However, some businesses said they have been affected by the loss of parking spaces.

Mr Rodney Goh, owner of provision shop Pin Pin Piau Kay in Seng Poh Road, said he has seen the number of customers dip by 10 per cent to 15 per cent since March.

Ms Seow Wen Qian, operations manager at Sevens Kissaten by Any Dining, said she expected higher foot traffic after part of Eng Hoon Street was closed off to be more pedestrian-friendly.

However, she saw a 40 per cent drop in the number of customers when the trial started in March.

While business started to pick up in September, she suggested providing more parking spaces and building sheltered walkways to help increase foot traffic.