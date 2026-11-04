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Three new MRT stations to open on Dec 26, paving way for direct link to JB for residents in east

SINGAPORE – The last two stations of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) – comprising Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations – will begin operations on Dec 26, along with Xilin station on the Downtown Line (DTL).

Sungei Bedok station, which sits on one end of the TEL, will also function as an interchange station that connects to the DTL, said Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow on Nov 4.

He added that the new stations will “stitch together two major train corridors”.

Siow – who was speaking at the opening of Singapore Urban Mobility Week – said residents living in the eastern part of the island will have a direct route all the way to Woodlands in the north, and eventually to Johor Bahru when the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link is completed.

The Singapore Urban Mobility Week – which runs from Nov 4 to 6 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre – brings together 8,000 policymakers, transport operators and industry leaders from more than 50 countries.

In a statement on Nov 4, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the new stations will improve access to employment hubs in the eastern area, such as Changi Business Park and Tampines Regional Centre.

The stations, it added, will allow for faster, more convenient journeys for those living and working along the East Coast corridor.

For instance, travelling from Havelock to Changi Business Park now takes about 70 minutes and involves a bus transfer.

When the new stations open, it will take commuters 45 minutes, without needing any bus transfers.

Siow said the MRT network is the “backbone” of Singapore’s land transport system, and the Government’s goal is to ensure that trains remain “the most convenient choice”.

Besides long-term infrastructural development, including the upcoming Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line, as well as planning for the Seletar and Tengah Lines, Siow said that it is also important to shape demand.

He cited the reintroduction of the free morning off-peak travel scheme for those who tap in at certain stops along the North East Line, as well as Sengkang-Punggol LRT.

As ticketing is account-based, he added that incentives can possibly be tailored more directly.

Those who are more likely to adjust their travel times will be able to reap the largest benefits, while those who cannot will still benefit from less crowded trains during peak hours, Siow said.

Future transport goals

Besides the MRT system, Siow also touched on plans to electrify the public bus fleet.

By 2030, Singapore aims to have more than 3,000 public buses be electric vehicles, with more in the future, he added.

LTA will roll out in stages 660 new electric buses manufactured by four Chinese companies at the end of 2026, with the latest batch incorporating features gleaned from feedback given by commuters, bus drivers and public transport operators.

Singapore is also gearing up for the deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs). Siow said about 25 passenger vehicles are already plying the roads.

The AVs give commuters more options because they can ferry people to areas where public transport is unavailable, or for trips late at night, he added.

While current data has shown them to be safe, he said the Government intends to be completely transparent as their deployment is expanded, to boost public confidence.

To that end, quarterly reports will be published detailing AV deployments.

These reports will include safety incidents and help provide a “clear picture”, said Siow. Commuters can then objectively assess the performance of AVs based on evidence, rather than perception, he added.