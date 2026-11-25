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The new Western Sydney International Airport: Where is it and what can travellers expect?

The newly opened Western Sydney International Airport – Sydney’s second international airport – is located in Badgerys Creek, about 60km west of central Sydney.

SINGAPORE – The new Western Sydney International Airport was where Prime Minister Lawrence Wong touched down on Nov 23, as he kick-started a three-day official visit to Australia.

He was on board an inaugural Singapore Airlines (SIA) Flight SQ261 to the airport – Sydney’s second international airport – and the flight received a water salute upon arriving.

A water salute is a ceremony in which firefighting trucks spray arcs of water over a plane to commemorate milestones such as the first flight on a new route.

PM Wong was the first foreign leader to arrive at the new airport, which opened on Oct 25.

SIA had previously announced in March the launch of daily non-stop flights between Changi Airport and the new airport in Western Sydney, making it the first international airline to partner the new airport.

The Straits Times takes a closer look at where the new Western Sydney International Airport is, and what travellers can expect.

1. Where is the Western Sydney International Airport?

The new airport in Badgerys Creek, about 60km west of central Sydney, is located about 7km from the Blue Mountains and 44km from Sydney’s central business district.

It operates round the clock, giving airlines greater flexibility to schedule flights.

The A$5.6 billion (S$4.7 billion) airport is at least a 45-minute drive – with one-way tolls of about A$17 – to the city centre.

While it will feature two rail stations, construction of these stations has been delayed and they are reportedly not due to open until at least December 2027.

In comparison, the older Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport is about 10km from the city’s Central Business District and 41km from Western Sydney International Airport.

However, the older airport has a night-time curfew and can host take-offs and landings only until 11pm and after 6am, owing to noise regulations. It is permitted to handle only 80 flights an hour to limit noise for residents.

2. What airlines fly to and from the new airport?

SIA will take advantage of the 24-hour operations at the new airport, with flights leaving Western Sydney International Airport for Singapore at 11.55pm. The Singapore-to-Sydney flight departs at 11.30am.

The journey each way is around 7½ to 8½ hours long.

With this new addition, the Singapore carrier will serve eight airports in Australia – Adelaide in South Australia; Western Sydney and Sydney Kingsford Smith in Sydney; Brisbane and Cairns in Queensland; Darwin in Northern Territory; Melbourne in Victoria; and Perth in Western Australia.

Apart from Australian flag carrier Qantas and Australian low-cost airline Jetstar, the first few airlines to operate from the new airport include Air New Zealand, Vietjet Air, Fiji Airways and Qatar Airways.

Jetstar operated the airport’s first commercial flight – to the Gold Coast – and plans to run up to 14 weekly services to Melbourne, four to the Gold Coast and three to Brisbane.

Air New Zealand has started running flights thrice a week to and from Auckland on Oct 26, while Qantas’ regional arm will begin flights to Melbourne and Brisbane from the airport in March 2027.

Qatar Airways will launch direct passenger services to and from Doha from December 2027.

Comparatively, the older Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport is served by 54 airlines.

Western Sydney International chief executive Simon Hickey said in an interview that more airlines will use the airport in time, and talks are taking place with several other carriers.

3. What is the new airport’s projected passenger traffic?

The single-runway Western Sydney International Airport is expected to initially serve up to 10 million passengers a year, but could handle up to 82 million passengers annually.

There are plans to add a second runway in the 2050s as demand grows.

The move to open this new airport in Sydney followed concerns that the Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport will struggle to meet the growing aviation demands of the city of 5.6 million.

More than 42 million passengers – 17 million international and 25 million domestic passengers – travelled through the older airport in 2025, but the government expects demand for aviation in Sydney to double over the next 20 years.

4. What are some new technologies available at this airport?

Western Sydney International Airport is home to Australia’s first fully digital aerodrome – complete with a high-tech camera and sensor system that enables air traffic controllers to manage aircraft movements remotely from a purpose-built operations centre at Eastern Creek, instead of an air traffic control tower.

The digital air traffic system will include infrared cameras, object tracking, image enhancement and night vision technology, allowing controllers to potentially see more than from a conventional tower.

Travellers can expect to receive their baggage more quickly, with the airport’s new baggage handling system capable of automatically organising bags at high speed and holding them for up to 24 hours before departure.