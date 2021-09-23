Test for e-bike users: Discounted fee extended

The discounted fee for a mandatory online theory test for riders of electric scooters and electric bikes will remain in place till the end of the year.

Riders were supposed to start paying $10 per test attempt after Sept 30, but the fee will now stay at $5 for three more months, until Dec 31. The $5 fee, which is subject to the 7 per cent goods and services tax, also covers one free re-attempt in case a rider fails the test.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post yesterday that it extended the discount after taking into account the Covid-19 situation and considering feedback from the National Delivery Champions Association representing freelance delivery riders.

"As demand for delivery services remains high, riders have told us that they would like to have more time to prepare for and pass the Active Mobility Mandatory Theory Test," said the agency.

"We are therefore extending the discounted test fee period."

Users of e-scooters and e-bikes, or power-assisted bicycles, will have to pass the test by the end of the year in order to continue using the devices in public spaces.

E-bike users have 40 minutes to tackle 40 multiple-choice questions, while e-scooter riders have to answer 30 questions in 30 minutes.

The LTA said in response to queries that as at Monday, 19,966 riders had registered for the test. About 94 per cent of the 16,625 riders who have taken the test so far have passed.

As at end-May, there were 31,660 registered e-bikes and 6,671 registered e-scooters here.

Those caught riding without the theory test certificate from next year can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for six months for the first offence. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed for 12 months.

The Government introduced the test and other requirements following a spate of accidents involving mobility devices.

Food delivery platform foodpanda said that more than a quarter of its e-bike riders have taken the theory test, and welcomed the move to extend the duration of the discounted test fee.

Deliveroo said it is unable to share exact figures on the number of e-bike delivery riders who have already taken the test. The firm has 9,000 food delivery riders here, including motorcycle users and walkers.

Both platforms, which do not work with riders who use e-scooters, said they are looking into initiatives to encourage more riders to complete the tests earlier.

Mr Steven Lim, president of the Safe Cycling Task Force, said the take-up rate so far was encouraging. "I hope the remaining people will do it soon... There will still be time to retake the test in case they do not pass the first time."