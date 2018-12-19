Teen arrested for drink driving after accident at Teck Whye Avenue

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old was arrested for drink driving on Wednesday morning (Dec 19) after he lost control of his car.

The police were alerted to the accident which took place in Teck Whye Avenue towards Choa Chu Kang Road at 1.08am on Wednesday.

According to Mr Deepan Raj, 44, who witnessed the accident, the car had been travelling at high speed along the curved road when it skidded and hit the railing at the centre divider just before the pedestrian crossing.

The impact against the railing caused the car's front bumper to dislodge, he added.

The car continued to spin and its rear hit the left road kerb before it landed on the grass and bushes next to the road, Mr Raj said.

Mr Raj, who alerted the police, told The Straits Times that the accident had taken place in front of Block 4 Teck Whye Avenue, and he had been sitting at a coffee shop across the road when the accident happened.

"The white car was going quite fast and was making screeching sounds. It seemed like the driver had already lost control for some time," Mr Raj said.

Several other passers-by also heard the screeching noises, which lasted several seconds, he added.

ST understands that the teenager, who does not have a driving licence, was alone in the car when the accident occurred. He did not suffer any injuries.

Mr Raj sent a video to Stomp on Wednesday which showed the car on the grass next to Teck Whye Avenue.

The police are currently investigating the accident.