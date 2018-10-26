Tech glitch freezes Grab fares at $6

Ride-hailing firm Grab's app was hit by a technical glitch yesterday afternoon, resulting in a $6 fare for all trips.

Drivers who posted on Facebook said that the glitch happened at 3.25pm, causing many to cancel longer trips.

One driver commented: "Please don't go online yet unless you want to do charity."

Commuters were affected as well.

Retiree Lim Meow Seng, 62, said he booked a ride to go from Kallang to the airport.

"When the driver arrived, he said he could not accept the job for $6, and asked for $18. I said, 'Why should the consumer pay for a glitch in your system?'

"This went back and forth, but in the end he still refused. Fortunately for me, there was another driver who was on his way to the airport, and he did not mind taking me."

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Grab spokesman said: "We are experiencing a glitch in the computation of fares in the Grab app, and are working to fix this as soon as possible.

"For passengers, Grab will honour fares for all rides completed during this time. We will also compensate all affected driver-partners who have taken bookings with lower fares than usual. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Screenshots of long trips, such as one from Anson Road to Boon Lay that would typically cost more than $15, showed $6.

The Grab spokesman added: "We would also like to assure drivers that your allocation rate and cancellation rate will be kept at the same level as before the glitch period."

Drivers also took to social media to complain about Grab's customer service centre being down. However, Grab said the centre was not down, and rather that "there was a surge of calls, and some drivers could not get through".

As of 6.30pm, Grab said the glitch was being rectified progressively, and "that most fares are back to normal".