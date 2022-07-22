Taxi firms extend temporary fare increase until Dec 31

Taxi companies here have extended until Dec 31 a temporary one-cent increase in distance and waiting-time fares for standard taxi rides that is meant to help cabbies cope with the high cost of fuel.

SMRT-owned Strides Taxi announced the extension yesterday, while Premier Taxis made the announcement last week.

The other taxi operators here - ComfortDelGro, Trans-Cab and Prime Taxi - also told The Straits Times yesterday about their moves to extend the temporary fuel-related fare hike until the year end.

The fare increase, introduced in April amid soaring pump prices, was meant to end in May if fuel prices eased. It was extended to the end of this month as pump prices remained high, and will now be extended again as prices for 92-octane petrol hover around the $3 mark.

With the temporary hike, passengers taking regular taxis are now charged 25 cents for every 400m travelled up to 10km, every 350m travelled after 10km, and every 45 seconds or less of waiting time. This is up from 24 cents previously.

ComfortDelGro, Singapore's largest taxi operator with a fleet of about 9,000 cabs, had previously said the temporary hike amounts to a fare increase of about 32 cents for a standard 10km taxi ride.

For limousine and premium cabs, passengers now pay between 34 cents and 36 cents for every 400m travelled up to 10km, every 350m travelled after 10km, and every 45 seconds or less of waiting time, depending on the taxi operator.

The temporary hike also impacts non-metered taxi fares, which applies to rides booked via ComfortDelGro's ComfortRide ride-hailing service.

According to the Consumers Association of Singapore's pump price tracker, Fuel Kaki, a litre of 92-octane petrol currently costs between $2.94 and $2.96, while diesel costs between $2.93 and $2.98 a litre before discounts.

These are down from earlier highs of between $3.34 and $3.37 per litre of 92-octane petrol and between $3.16 and $3.19 per litre of diesel, but still higher than prices at the start of the year.

The authorities had earlier said pump prices are likely to remain elevated after rising by between 30 per cent and 40 per cent in the past six months.

Support measures have been doled out as part of a $1.5 billion support package to help Singaporeans cope with inflation. These include a one-off $150 relief from the Government for taxi hirers that will be paid out next month.

The Land Transport Authority will work with transport operators here to disburse the relief to those eligible.

For ComfortDelGro cabby Ethan Ong, the temporary rise in fares has amounted to extra earnings of only a few dollars a day. He does not expect it to make a big difference to his earnings, given the large increase in fuel costs.

"There's nothing much we can do. These are all market forces," said the 38-year-old. "But obviously, every little bit helps and we appreciate the fact that help is given."

Risk manager Jeffrey Lim, 39, who does not own a car and takes a taxi six to eight times a month, said he has not noticed the increase in distance and waiting-time fares, but added that cab fares are generally more expensive now.

On the extension of the temporary fare hike, he said: "It is understandable, given that inflationary pressures are starting to affect all areas of life. But it is death by a thousand cuts when salaries aren't keeping pace with these increases."